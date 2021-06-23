Ontarians in Delta variant hotspots able to book second vaccine shots on shortened timeline today

More people in Ontario will be able to schedule a second COVID-19 vaccine dose on a shortened scheduled today.

Residents of identified Delta variant hotspots who got their first shot on or before May 30th will be able to start booking appointments to get a second dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine starting at 8 a.m. today.

Toronto, Peel, Halton, Porcupine, Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph, Waterloo and York, Hamilton, Simcoe-Muskoka, and Durham are included in the list of eligible places.

Niagara is not.

Earlier this week, the provincial booking system opened up for people who received a first dose of a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine on or before May 9th to book a second dose on the shortened timeline.

The province plans to allow people who received their first dose on or after May 10th to start booking second shot appointments 28 days after the first dose next week.