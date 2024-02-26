Ontario adds $1.3B in post-secondary funding, freezes tuition for three more years

Ontario's colleges and universities minister says the province will put an additional $1.3 billion over three years toward ``stabilizing'' post-secondary institutions but will keep tuition fees frozen for at least three more years.

A government-commissioned report released in November said that low levels of provincial funding to colleges and universities combined with a tuition cut and freeze in 2019 are posing a ``significant threat'' to the financial sustainability of the sector.

Minister Jill Dunlop says today that the government will put $903 million over three years into a new Postsecondary Education Sustainability Fund, with some of that money set aside for institutions with the highest financial need. The rest of the funding will go to capital funding, some STEM program costs and research and innovation projects, among other initiatives.

The expert report had recommended a one-time, 10 per cent increase in per-student funding to colleges and universities followed by inflationary increases in subsequent years, as well as a five per cent increase in tuition along with an ``equally generous'' increase to student aid.

But Dunlop says today that a tuition freeze in place since 2019 will continue until at least 2026-27, the year of the next provincial election.

Dunlop introduced legislation today that would require colleges and universities to give students information about ancillary fees and other costs such as textbooks, and the bill would require institutions to have mental health and wellness supports policies in place.