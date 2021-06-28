Ontario adults able to book second COVID-19 vaccine dose on shortened schedule starting today

All adults in the province will be able to book a second COVID-19 vaccine dose on a shortened scheduled starting this morning.

The province has confirmed anyone 18 years old and older will be able to schedule an appointment for their second shot 28 days after receiving their initial dose starting at 8 a.m.

Health officials encourage Ontarians to complete the COVID-19 two-shot vaccination series as soon as they are eligible to protect against the spread of the Delta variant.

People who haven't received their first shot yet are still being encouraged to do so.

To book an appointment in Niagara go to Ontario.ca/BookVaccine or call 1-833-943-3900.