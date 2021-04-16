Ontario advisers call for six-week stay-home order, aggressive vaccination

Ontario's science advisers say a six-week stay-at-home order and a vaccination rate of at least 100,000 doses a day is the only way to flatten the COVID-19 curve in the province.

In new projections presented today, the advisers say daily infections could approach 20,000 cases per day if strong measures aren't imposed.

Data indicates Ontario's COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are at their highest levels since the pandemic began.

The Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table says high case rates will persist into the summer without stronger measures and more support for essential workers and high-risk communities.

The group says vaccines are not reaching high-risk people fast enough to overcome serious illness seen in hospitals.

Premier Doug Ford is expected to announce new public health measures at 3:30 p.m. today.

His government has also asked other provinces to send nurses and other health workers to Ontario as hospitals are pushed to the brink by surging COVID-19 infections.