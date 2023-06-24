Ontario aiming to ban 'floating accommodations' from waterways

Ontario is aiming to ban so-called floating accommodations from provincial waterways, with new regulations set to take effect July 1st.

Natural Resources and Forestry Minister Graydon Smith says he has heard a number of concerns about the floating accommodations, such as rafts and barges, that have buildings or structures on top intended for people to stay in overnight.

He says he heard during recent consultations that the floating accommodations have a risk of damaging the environment and disturbing local fish and wildlife.

But Joe Nimens, who builds floating homes in Port Severn, Ontario, says he doesn't see the new rules as preventing him and his customers from using the homes.

He notes that the regulation defines floating accommodation as a floating building that can be used for overnight accommodation and ``not primarily designed to be used for navigation.''