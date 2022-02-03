Ontario aims to create 'portable benefits' for people without benefits

Ontario intends to develop a ``portable benefits'' system for workers who don't have health, dental or vision coverage.

The concept was recommended in a recent report from an expert committee tasked by the Progressive Conservative government with addressing labour disruptions from the pandemic.

The province says the plan will offer benefits to workers in the gig economy, retail and hospitality, and the package will stick with a worker if they change jobs.

Labour Minister Monte McNaughton says details about funding and administration for the program are still to be determined.

An advisory panel of up to five people will start researching next month how best to run the new program and eventually make a final recommendation to government.

McNaughton says he wants the program to be available as quickly as possible to millions of workers who are without benefits, but the complex logistics will take some time to explore.

