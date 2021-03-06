Ontario aims to offer first shot of vaccine to all residents by first day of summer

The head of Ontario's COVID-19 vaccine task force says the province aims to offer first doses to all eligible residents by the first day of summer -- June 20th.

Retired general Rick Hiller says the approval of two more vaccines, an extended interval between doses and increased supplies will speed up the vaccine rollout.

Under phase two starting in April, shots will go to people 75 and older as well as those with specific health conditions or who live in hot spot neighbourhoods in Toronto, Windsor, York and Peel.

Vaccinations will be offered to those 60 and up by the end of May or early June -- then followed by those under 60.

The timeline does not factor in the Johnson & Johnson shot approved yesterday or additional doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine.