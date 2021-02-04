Ontario allowing pet groomers to open starting today under strict rules

The Ontario government is providing some clarity for pet grooming services.

Pet groomers are allowed to reopen if they province 'necessary services' starting today.

Our brother station in Toronto, NewsTalk1010 is reporting that they can open if "they provide services that are strictly necessary to prevent an animal from requiring foreseeable and reasonably imminent veterinary care", or if an owner has been required to do so under the animal welfare act.

These businesses can reopen if: -They only provide the services by appointment. -They permit only one appointment for one animal at a time. -They are provided through curbside pickup and drop-off of the animal.

Groomers had asked the province for more clarity when it came to reopening, so they amended the pet grooming regulation under the reopening act.

This amendment takes effect today.