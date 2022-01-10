Ontario allowing retired teachers to work more days amid Omicron workforce pressures

Ontario will allow retired teachers to work more days in light of ongoing pandemic-related staff shortages.

The new agreement with the Ontario Teachers' Federation will allow retirees to be re-employed in the public school system for 95 days until the end of June, nearly double the previous limit of 50.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce says in a statement that school boards were affected by staff shortages even before the Omicron variant drove up absence rates.

He says the change will help run remote school and in-person learning when students return to classes.

Students have been learning remotely this month as the Omicron virus variant drives up infections, and the government has said in-person classes might resume as early as Jan. 17, but has not yet given a firm return date.

The Ontario Teachers' Federation says it does not anticipate many retirees are interested in working ``in the current environment'' and says more measures should be taken to address the teacher shortage.

