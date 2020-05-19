Ontario allows drive-in religious gatherings
Ontario is now allowing drive-in religious gatherings.
The province announced emergency orders have been extended until May 29th today, but also announced the exception for church services in parking lots.
Vehicles must be kept at least two metres apart and only contain members of the same household, and no one may leave their vehicle.
Meantime, the order still means Ontario's bars and restaurants remain closed except for take-out and delivery.
The order also limits gatherings to five people.
In addition, the government has approved an exemption to the emergency order related to gatherings to allow Ontarians to attend drive-in religious gatherings, under certain conditions to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The conditions include keeping vehicles two metres or more apart, only members of the same household can be in one vehicle, people will not be able to leave their vehicles, and no more than five people can conduct the service at one time from outside a motor vehicle and they must stay at least two metres apart.
