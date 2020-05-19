Ontario allows drive-in religious gatherings

Ontario is now allowing drive-in religious gatherings.

The province announced emergency orders have been extended until May 29th today, but also announced the exception for church services in parking lots.

Vehicles must be kept at least two metres apart and only contain members of the same household, and no one may leave their vehicle.

Meantime, the order still means Ontario's bars and restaurants remain closed except for take-out and delivery.

The order also limits gatherings to five people.