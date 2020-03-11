Ontario announces $100M fund to deal with coronavirus

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government has a 100-million-dollar contingency fund to deal with the outbreak of COVID-19.

The number of cases in the province climbed to 41 today, and Premier Doug Ford says that as it stands the virus doesn't appear to be spreading locally.

But he says the money will help if the situation worsens.

The health minister says the money will likely go towards buying more equipment, but it could be used to hire more health-care staff if needed.