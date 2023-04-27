Ontario announces $112M to help fix 'broken' bail system

Ontario says it is taking action to fix the 'broken' bail system.

The province is investing $112 million to support new technology, establish violent crime bail teams, expand the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad and give more resources to prosecutors who conduct complex bail hearings.

“As the country and our province face rising crime rates and people are feeling increasingly unsafe in their communities, this funding will help ensure anyone out on bail is following the rules and high-risk, repeat offenders are kept in jail,” said Premier Doug Ford. “We can’t have a justice system where violent criminals are arrested one day and back out on the streets the next. We’re doing our part to fix a broken bail system and look forward to working with our federal partners to finish the job.”

Part of the funding will create a new provincewide bail monitoring system that will allow police services to monitor high-risk offenders with the most up-to-date technology.

“When it comes to keeping people safe and addressing crime in our communities, we’ll stop at nothing,” said Solicitor General Michael Kerzner. “This funding will help police and justice sector partners address issues of bail compliance by expanding the resources needed to monitor and apprehend high-risk repeat offenders violating bail conditions. It will also help to ensure that both sentencing and bail processes work to reduce violent acts and keep our communities safe.”

Today’s announcement follows months of advocacy from all of Canada’s premiers for the federal government to amend the Criminal Code.