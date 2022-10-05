iHeartRadio
Ontario announces $57M program to hire 225 additional nurses to work in long-term care


Ontario is hiring 225 additional nurse practitioners to work in the long-term care sector.

The government is investing $57.6 million over the next three years to recruit and retain the nurses through the new Hiring More Nurse Practitioners (HMNP) for Long-Term Care program.

Long-term care homes can request funding for eligible employment expenses - including salary, benefits, and overhead costs - for newly hired nurse practitioners.  

The funding also provides up to $5,000 in relocation support for nurse practitioners who are hired to work full-time in rural communities and who have agreed to provide a minimum of twelve months of service.

"The hiring of more nurse practitioners is an important step forward in supporting our long-term care residents in Niagara," said Sam Oosterhoff, MPP for Niagara West. "This is good news for a region with one of the fastest growing aging populations in the province."

Nurse Practitioners are registered nurses who have an advanced university education and who may work in the long-term care sector as part of a health care team that develops, implements, and evaluates residents' care plans.  

They also provide leadership and mentorship to other staff, enhancing their knowledge and ability to care for residents.

