Ontario announces a new unit to investigate LTC homes

The province is setting up a new unit to investigate allegations of abuse and other issues at long-term care homes.

The 10-person investigations unit would also look into claims of repeated ongoing non-compliance with inspectors orders, the falsifying of reports and negligence of corporate directors.

Long-term care homes will be subject to stricter penalties if found guilty of failing to protect residents from abuse or neglect, including fines or jail time.

Stan Cho, Minister of Long-Term Care, says Ontario already has the toughest inspection and enforcement program in Canada.