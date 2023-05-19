Ontario announces more GO Train trips between Niagara and Toronto

There will be more GO Trains running between Niagara and Toronto, and they will stop at the St. Catharines.

Starting tomorrow the number of round trips will more than double, including 21 round trips each week.

Starting tomorrow, weekday service to Niagara Falls will increase by two daily roundtrips and weekend service will increase by one daily roundtrip per week.

GO trains will also resume service to St. Catharines VIA station.

The province is also adding four additional weekday peak express trips in each direction on the Lakeshore West line, offering more travel options between Hamilton, Burlington and Toronto.

“The expansion of GO train service between downtown Toronto and Niagara Falls will not only shorten travel times for everyday commuters but will also help promote tourism and economic growth for the entire Niagara region,” said Premier Doug Ford. “Whether it’s building roads or highways, expanding our subways or transit service, our government is building the transportation infrastructure our economy needs to reach its full potential. We’re keeping people and goods moving.”

An economic driver for the province, Niagara’s tourism industry supports close to 23,000 jobs in the region.

Weekend GO train service will have special seasonal bike coaches, providing passengers with the opportunity to bring along bicycles to explore the 56-kilometre Niagara River corridor.

“Our government recognizes tourism’s importance to Ontario’s economy,” said Neil Lumsden, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport. “As we approach peak travel season, we want to encourage even more people to experience the fun and beauty found in Niagara Falls. By providing faster, more frequent GO services, we are strengthening Niagara’s $1.8 billion tourism industry.”