Ontario announces plan to hire 1,000 new teachers for math and literacy
Ontario's education minister says the province is hiring nearly 1,000 specialized math and literacy educators.
Stephen Lecce says more than $71 million will go toward supporting about 300 teachers, doubling the number of math coaches, and introducing one math lead per school board to direct curriculum implementation and training.
He says the government will also send so-called math action teams - made up of trained math educators - to school boards to recommend ways to improve student math performance.
Lecce says the plan will focus on the lowest-achieving 20 per cent of schools, according to standardized testing data from the Education Quality and Accountability Office.
Karen Littlewood, president of the Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation, says it's a start, but focusing only on 20 per cent of schools will leave a lot of kids out.
Lecce also says $109 million will go toward funding 700 educators to support literacy development, as well as setting up early reading screening tools for students from senior kindergarten to Grade 2.
CKTB AM Roundtable - April 19th, 2023
Tim Denis is joined by:
Brandon Currie - Chartered Life Underwriter, Certified Financial Planner at C.R. Smith Financial
Karl Dockstader - Host of 1 Dish 1 Mic, rotating host of The Drive on CKTB
Roundtable Road Trip (Niagara Falls) - RT - Jim Diodati and Jason Burgess
Tim Denis is joined by: Jim Diodati, Mayor of Niagara Falls, and Jason Burgess, Chief Administrative Officer of Niagara Falls