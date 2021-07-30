Ontario announces what will happen after we move past Step 3, and you'll want to hold onto your mask

When Ontario moves past Step 3 of the reopening plan, you will still need to wear a mask in indoor public settings.

The government sent out regulations today for when the province moves out of Step 3.

It's not clear when the province will move out of the reopening framework, with officials saying "the exit date will be confirmed as we get closer to achieving the additional vaccine milestones."

Once the province moves out of the framework, the vast majority of public health measures, including capacity limits, will be lifted.

Officials say only a small number of measures will remain in place, including the requirement for passive screening, such as posting a sign, and businesses requiring a safety plan.

"As the Delta variant is the dominant strain in Ontario, which is not the case with some other provinces, face coverings will also continue to be required for indoor public settings. This is consistent with other jurisdictions such as Quebec and Israel, and the CDC recently updated their recommendation that fully vaccinated people begin wearing masks indoors again in locations with high COVID-19 transmission rates. The Chief Medical Officer of Health will continue to evaluate this need on an ongoing basis."