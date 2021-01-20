iHeartRadio
Ontario announces which school boards will be allowed to send kids back to in-person learning

grand public

Ontario's Education Minister Stephen Lecce has announced which area schools will be allowed to return to in-person learning next week.

Niagara is not on the list, meaning students will continue with at-home learning. 

Schools in seven public health units are allowed to go back to school:

- Grey Bruce Health Unit
- Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit
- Kingston, Frontenac, and Lennox & Addington Health Unit
- Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit
- Peterborough Public Health Unit
- Renfrew County District Health Unit

Niagara reported 89 new cases today along with 16 new COVID-related deaths.

