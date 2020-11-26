Ontario another step closer to ending the time change
Ontario has decided to stop changing the clocks twice a year, if Quebec and New York State follow suit.
A bill introduced by Tory politician Jeremy Roberts passed in the legislature Wednesday.
The attorney general will have discretion to enact the legislation if the other two governments make a similar move.
Roberts says he is thrilled and will call on Quebec and New York to end this "outdated practice.''
During debate on his bill, Roberts cited studies indicating negative health effects and productivity loss related to the time changes.
Some Canadian jurisdictions have already moved to end the changes, including Yukon and parts of Saskatchewan and Nunavut.
-
Biolyse Pharma Working to Enhance Effectiveness of QuercetinMatt Holmes Speaks with Dr. Paul E. Marik - Professor of Medicine/Serves as Chief, Division of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine at Eastern Virginia Medical School regarding Quercetin to combat COVID-19
-
In Person Shows Coming Up/Survival of Live ShowsMatt Holmes Speaks with Erik Dickson - Warehouse Concert Hall regarding the survival of live shows
-
Weekly Women Health ShowMatt Holmes Speaks with Irene Hogan - Author, Menopause Expert, Pharmacist at Carlton Heights Pharmasave regarding women's health and lifestyle issues