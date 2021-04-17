Ontario asks other provinces to send any health-care workers they can spare

In a letter sent yesterday to all provinces and territories, Ontario Deputy Health Minister Helen Angus says the province is short thousands of nurses and asks whether they have any to spare.

Alberta, however, quickly declined, saying it was strapped itself, while the premiers of Newfoundland and Labrador and Nova Scotia indicated they were unwilling to share vaccines but were open to giving medical assistance if they could.

In Ottawa, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the Canadian Red Cross was on standby for deployment of mobile vaccination teams in areas with highest need in Ontario.

