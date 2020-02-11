Ontario auto insurance companies get approval for rate hikes
Despite a promise by the Ford government to keep auto insurance rates in check, some drivers may be in for a shock.
More than 20 companies have been given the green light to hike their rates by the province's financial service regulator.
On average, it works out to an overall increase of 1.5 percent but individually some insurance companies have been approved for a higher rate hike.
Even though Ontario has some of the lowest accident rates in Canada, on average drivers pay the most for insurance.
-
Town of Lincoln Rodent Problems
Matt Holmes Speaks with Town of Lincoln Councillor Adam Russell regarding rodent problems in Town of Lincoln
-
St. Catharines Firefighters Told To Cover Up Their Topless Bodies for Charity Calendar
Matt Holmes Speaks with St. Catharines City Councillor Matt Harris regarding firefighter calendar controversy
-
Cannabis Interim Control By-Law Discussed at St. Catharines Council
Matt Holmes Speaks with St. Catharines City Councillor Carlos Garcia regarding cannabis interim control by-law/motion at council Monday night