Ontario auto insurance companies get approval for rate hikes

Despite a promise by the Ford government to keep auto insurance rates in check, some drivers may be in for a shock.

More than 20 companies have been given the green light to hike their rates by the province's financial service regulator.

On average, it works out to an overall increase of 1.5 percent but individually some insurance companies have been approved for a higher rate hike.

Even though Ontario has some of the lowest accident rates in Canada, on average drivers pay the most for insurance.