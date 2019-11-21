Ontario backs off plan to make four e-learning courses mandatory in high school
Ontario's Progressive Conservative government is backing off a plan to mandate that high school students take four online courses in order to graduate.
Education Minister Stephen Lecce says students will now need to take two e-learning courses instead, starting with those who will graduate in 2023-24.
The four mandatory online courses, and government moves to increase average high school class sizes from 22 to 28, have been major sticking points in ongoing negotiations with teachers.
The government has also said it's willing to drop the class size average from 28 to 25.
Lecce says the province is trying to demonstrate that it's being reasonable.
The Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation, which represents high school teachers, is set to give an update on its bargaining with the province today.
-
5:30 Roundtable with Cindy Goldrick and Carlos Garcia
Matt and the panel talk about the stories of the day.
-
Graffiti vandals have struck again in downtown St. Catharines
They've tagged glass window panes, brick, stucco, concrete walls, cars and even trees. Matt talks to Tisha Polocko, Downtown BIA.
-
New CSA Research Finds Canadian Employers Can Do More to Address Workplace Fatigue
With unprecedented levels of workplace fatigue attributed to modern day work, a national standard could help address the issue and improve workplaces in Canada. Matt talks to Doug Morton, Director of Government Relations for CSA Group.