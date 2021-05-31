Ontario becomes first Canadian province to implement COVID vaccine policies at LTC homes
Ontario is now making it mandatory for long-term care workers to be vaccinated with very few exemptions.
The move makes the province the first in Canada to make it mandatory for homes to have COVID-19 immunization policies for staff.
Each staff member must provide proof of vaccination of each dose, or provide a documented medical reason for not being vaccinated, or participate in an educational program about the benefits of vaccination and the risks of not being vaccinated.
Long-term care homes must have their COVID-19 staff immunization policies fully implemented by July 1, 2021.
“Widespread vaccination within long-term care homes is the best way to protect residents, staff and their families,” said Dr. Merrilee Fullerton, Minister of Long-Term Care. “We want to build on the success of our long-term care vaccination campaign to date. That’s why we’re leading the way with new measures to promote full immunization among long-term care staff.”
-
