Ontario becomes first Canadian province to implement COVID vaccine policies at LTC homes

Ontario is now making it mandatory for long-term care workers to be vaccinated with very few exemptions.

The move makes the province the first in Canada to make it mandatory for homes to have COVID-19 immunization policies for staff.

Each staff member must provide proof of vaccination of each dose, or provide a documented medical reason for not being vaccinated, or participate in an educational program about the benefits of vaccination and the risks of not being vaccinated.

Long-term care homes must have their COVID-19 staff immunization policies fully implemented by July 1, 2021.

“Widespread vaccination within long-term care homes is the best way to protect residents, staff and their families,” said Dr. Merrilee Fullerton, Minister of Long-Term Care. “We want to build on the success of our long-term care vaccination campaign to date. That’s why we’re leading the way with new measures to promote full immunization among long-term care staff.”