Ontario beefing up Seniors Dental Care Program with new clinics and mobile units

The Ontario government announcing $25 million in new funding to expand access to the Ontario Seniors Dental Care Program.

The funding will be used to build new dental clinics and make upgrades and expansions to existing clinics at public health units, community health centres and Aboriginal Health Access Centres.

The province is also adding eight new mobile dental clinics that will bring services directly to seniors.

The Ontario Seniors Dental Care Program provides free routine dental care for eligible low-income seniors across the province who do not have benefits.

Ontarians aged 65 and over with an income of $19,300 or less, or couples with a combined annual income of $32,300 or less will qualify for the program.

Once fully implemented, the Ontario Seniors Dental Care Program will serve approximately 100,000 low-income seniors each year at a cost of around $90M.

Two-thirds of low-income seniors do not have access to dental insurance.

"Our government made a promise to Ontario's low-income seniors that we would provide them with free, routine dental care and we are keeping that promise," said Premier Ford. "As part of the next phase of the program, we are enhancing our commitment, which includes more mobile dental clinics. We are bringing critical dental care right to the doorstep of our seniors and allowing for better treatment in underserviced areas."