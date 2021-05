Ontario begins expanded vaccine rollout this week, reports 3,732 new COVID-19 cases

Ontario is further expanding its COVID-19 vaccine rollout this week as a boost in supply is expected to arrive from Pfizer-BioNTech.

The province says those 18 years of age and older living in one of 114 hot spot communities will be able to book their vaccine appointment through the province's online portal beginning Monday at 8 a.m.

Niagara's postal code L2G is the only one in the region with the designation.

As of Thursday, those turning 50 and over this year in the rest of the province will be able to book a slot through the Ontario booking system or directly through their public health units.

The province says Thursday's expansion also includes people with high-risk health conditions, those who can't work from home including teachers and school workers and First Nation, Inuit and Metis people not previously targeted in earlier phases of the immunization drive.

The expanded rollout comes as Ontario reports 3,732 new cases of COVID-19 today and 23 more deaths linked to the virus.

The province says 1,961 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, 875 are in intensive care and 615 are on a ventilator.