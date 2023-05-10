Ontario bill seeks to secure movable soccer nets, named for teen killed

An Ontario bill that would require movable soccer goals to be securedc, named in memory of a 15-year-old boy who was killed by one, has passed a key hurdle and may become law later this year.

Garrett Mills, from Napanee, Ont., was playing in a park on May 12, 2017, with his girlfriend and his best friend, hanging off the crossbar of a movable soccer net and doing chin-ups, when the 200-pound structure fell on top of him.

Ric Bresee, who represents the eastern Ontario riding of Hastings-Lennox and Addington for the Progressive Conservatives, introduced Garrett's Legacy Act, which would establish requirements for safe usage of movable soccer goals that are used by members of the public.

He says movable soccer goals have been blamed for more than 40 deaths across North America, mostly of children.

The bill has now passed second reading, and is set to go to a committee, then be brought back to the legislature for third and final reading, which Bresee says may happen in the fall.

Bresee says the bill has the support of all sides of the legislature, including the government, and most importantly has the support of the Mills family, who don't want Garrett's death to have been in vain.