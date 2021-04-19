Ontario booking portal now allowing residents 40+ to search for vaccine appointments at pharmacies
The Ontario government has adjusted its online booking portal so residents 40+ can start searching for pharmacies to get their COVID vaccine.
It now allows people who are turning 40 in 2021, and older, to register for their vaccine at various pharmacies across the province.
Many pharmacies are using a website platform which will allow you to register for when vaccines become available.
Others are asking people to call them.
Pharmacies are giving out the AstraZeneca vaccine, which is believed to be more effective fighting COVID variants.
Niagara's pharmacies have administered 10,000 vaccines already, while doctor's offices have given out 1500.
A total of 135,000 doses have been administered across Niagara to date.
