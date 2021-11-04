Ontario boosts health spending, plans to phase out COVID-19 supports

Ontario is boosting health spending, investing more in roads and bridges, and phasing out COVID-19 supports as it charts a path out of the pandemic.

The province released its fall economic statement today, and it projects a deficit this fiscal year of $21.5 billion, under the $33.1 billion projection from the budget, largely due to higher-than-expected tax revenues and stronger economic growth.

Ontario is putting an additional $549 million over three years into home and community care, and $342 million to add and upgrade the skills of more than 5,000 registered nurses and registered practical nurses and 8,000 personal support workers.

The government is allocating $2.6 billion for this year to expand and repair highways and bridges, as well as committing funding to advance the controversial Bradford Bypass and Highway 413 projects, though it hasn't said how much those roads will cost.

After putting $10.7 billion toward Ontario's COVID-19 time-limited funding this year, including school supports, the province is set to drop that to $3.4 billion next year, then end that support by 2023-24.

There are no tax cuts in the document, though the province is introducing a ``staycation'' tax credit and enhancing or extending several existing tax credits, including the Ontario Seniors' Home Safety tax credit.

