iHeartRadio
20°C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

Ontario border rules limiting travel from Quebec, Manitoba expire today

CKTB - NEWS - Ontario Quebec border

Ontario's borders with Quebec and Manitoba fully reopen today.
    
A provincial order restricting interprovincial travel between those provinces expired at midnight.
    
The regulation was introduced in April as Ontario battled a third wave of COVID-19.
    
It applied to land and water borders.
    
Travel between the regions was limited to essential reasons such as health care, custody or compassionate grounds like attending a funeral.
    
It also allowed law enforcement to stop and question people about their reasons for entering Ontario.

Latest Audio