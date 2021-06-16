Ontario border rules limiting travel from Quebec, Manitoba expire today

Ontario's borders with Quebec and Manitoba fully reopen today.



A provincial order restricting interprovincial travel between those provinces expired at midnight.



The regulation was introduced in April as Ontario battled a third wave of COVID-19.



It applied to land and water borders.



Travel between the regions was limited to essential reasons such as health care, custody or compassionate grounds like attending a funeral.



It also allowed law enforcement to stop and question people about their reasons for entering Ontario.