Ontario breaks hospitalization record with over 2400 COVID patients receiving care

A grim new record in the COVID-19 pandemic as more than 2,400 people are currently hospitalized with the virus.

2,472 patients are in Ontario hospitals with the virus, up from 2,279 yesterday and breaking the previous record of 2,360 hospitalizations on Apr. 20, 2021.

Of those hospitalized, 338 are in intensive care units, compared to 319 on Thursday.

Among the ICU patients, 232 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

Ontario logged 11,899 new coronavirus infections today, down from 13,339 yesterday, but actual case counts are likely much higher due to limited testing capacity reserved for high-risk individuals.

101 patients are in Niagara's hospitals, including 20 in the ICU.