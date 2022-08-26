Ontario bringing back year-round weekend GO Rail service to Niagara

Premier Doug Ford making the announcement in Niagara Falls today.

Ford says the service will include two round trips each day between Union Station in Toronto and Niagara Falls starting Oct. 15.

The service, which started in 2019, was paused during the pandemic when ridership dropped.

Ford says "“Niagara Falls is a world class tourist venue and draws millions of visitors each year from all over the globe."

“Bringing back GO service 365 days a year will make it easier for everyone to access this incredible destination and will boost local businesses all across this region. Our government is getting it done for transit riders across the Greater Golden Horseshoe.”

Niagara weekend train trips will be equipped with special bike coaches, enabling passengers to bring along their bicycles.

Niagara Mayor Jim Diodati says expansion of weekend GO service is a welcome announcement for the tourism sector.