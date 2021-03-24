Ontario budget confirms funding for two new hospitals in Niagara

The province has unveiled a $186 billion budget that also shows a $33 billion deficit, which the government says will take until 2029 to eliminate.

Niagara West MPP Sam Oosterhoff says the latest financial blueprint continues to support the Niagara Region with various projects such as the West Lincoln Memorial Hospital rebuild, the new South Niagara Hospital, additional long-term care beds, and a school addition in Fort Erie.

"The hard work and sacrifice of people of Niagara is helping us reach the day when the pandemic is behind us," said Sam Oosterhoff, MPP for Niagara West.

The spending plan contains $6.7 billion for pandemic-related measures, including $1 billion for the vaccine effort, and $2.3 billion for testing and contact tracing this year.

The government says it will offer a second round of grants to small businesses to assist with pandemic expenses and create a new job training tax credit.

It will also offer a third round of payments to families with children through the Ontario COVID-19 Child Benefit, doubling it to $400 per child and $500 for each child with special needs.

The budget also contains an additional $1.8 billion for hospitals and $650 million more for long-term care this year to address demands placed on both sectors by the pandemic.