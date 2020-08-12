Ontario budget deficit will jump to $38B
Ontario is projecting its budget deficit will jump to 38.5-billion-dollars this year due to COVID-19.
Finance Minister Rod Phillips revised the projection upward in a fiscal update provided today at the provincial legislature.
The province will pump billions more into contingency funds to fight the virus while expecting billions less in revenues.
The government now says its COVID-19 relief spending will total 30-billion-dollars by the end of the fiscal year.