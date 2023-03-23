Ontario budget to bring 'targeted investments' but no more paid sick day program

It's budget day in Ontario and the finance minister says he's prepared a plan with ``targeted investments'' to ensure the province's economy stays resilient in the face of uncertainty.

One investment that won't be in the budget, however, is a sick day program.

Government sources told The Canadian Press on the eve of the budget that a program to give workers three paid sick days during the pandemic won't be renewed after it expires at the end of this month.

The Opposition NDP has pushed for the establishment of 10 permanent paid sick days and leader Marit Stiles says people should never be forced to go to work sick just to put food on the table.

Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy has been signalling that his budget will feature restraint, after years of big spending on COVID-19-related programs, but has said that won't equal program cuts.

Bethlenfalvy says the budget will be a plan to attract jobs and build, he and the premier have unveiled two budget tidbits in the days leading up to today, including a manufacturing tax credit and funding to build and upgrade skills training centres.