Ontario businesses forced to close this month due to COVID can now apply for rebate payments

Ontario has now opened up applications to help some businesses with property tax and energy costs as the pandemic continues.

Eligible businesses required to close for indoor activities, such as restaurants and gyms, will receive a rebate payment equivalent to 100 per cent of their costs.

Those required to reduce capacity to 50 per cent, such as smaller retail stores, will receive a rebate payment equivalent to 50 per cent of their costs.

Businesses will be required to submit proof of costs associated with property tax and energy bills as part of the application process.

All eligible businesses must submit an application to be considered, including those that received previous COVID-19 support payments.

“We recognize that these necessary public health measures are impacting businesses, and as we have been since the beginning of the pandemic, we are there to support them,” said Peter Bethlenfalvy, Minister of Finance. “With the opening of applications for this new rebate program, our government is putting money directly into the hands of impacted businesses during this critical time.”