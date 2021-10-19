Ontario buying more flu vaccine doses and allocating more shots to pharmacies
Ontario is buying more doses of flu vaccine this year after a surge in demand last year.
Government officials say last year's uptake was the highest in recent history, and in light of that the province will spend over $89 million to buy 7.6 million vaccine doses - 1.4 million more than last year.
Initially, 1.8 million doses was set aside specifically for seniors.
Flu shot are now available for seniors and other people most at risk for flu complications. The shot will be available for all Ontarians through doctor and nurse practitioner offices, public health units, and pharmacies starting next month.
Pharmacies will be getting approximately 40 percent of the allocated doses due to demand in recent years. Last year pharmacies received 36 percent of the doses.
