Ontario cabinet expected to meet to discuss ending vaccine mandate

Ontario is signalling that its proof of vaccination program may end soon.

Premier Doug Ford says plans are in the works to remove the vaccine passport system that requires people to show proof of vaccination when they enter a number of settings.

The Toronto Sun is reporting the meeting will take place today with Ontario cabinet members.

Officials will be considering if all restrictions should end before March 31st.

Ontario's Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Moore, is expected to recommend the government allow businesses to open at full capacity two days ahead of the scheduled reopening on February 21st.

“Today we are on track to very soon remove almost all restrictions for businesses as a part of our reopening plan,” Ford said during a news conference Friday. “And we heard from Dr. Moore last week, and again yesterday that he is now working on a plan that will allow us to remove the vaccine passport system. My friends, this is great news and a sign of just how far we have come together in this fight.”

Ford said that plans to end the vaccine passport system were being made “well before this protest started” and are not being made in response to the trucker convoy protests that have caused chaos in Ottawa and at border crossings and spurred a state of emergency declaration Friday.

“I will never ever negotiate (with) people that break the law, that people that are in there illegally in occupying cities,” Ford said. “I base it (decisions) on health, I base it on science. Dr. Moore has clearly said it's time to move forward. I look forward to Dr. Moore's measures and recommendations and will continue to work with Dr. Moore to reopen safely and cautiously.”