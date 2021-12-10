Ontario cabinet to discuss new COVID measures today as cases rise

Premier Doug Ford will be meeting with his cabinet today to consider some new possible COVID-19 rules as case counts surge.

Apparently school closures and lockdowns are not being considered in today's talks.

Sources say the cabinet will be looking at a new measure that will eliminate the paper version of the province's vaccine passport and require all proof of vaccination to include a QR code.

There have been calls for the government to end the paper copy of the vaccine receipt because it can easily be edited.

There is also talk of the Ontario government dropping its plan to stop using the passport system in mid-January.

Niagara's new restrictions on indoor sports and rec facilities come into effect today.