Ontario cabinet to discuss new restrictions as cases of COVID-19 hit new high
Premier Doug Ford's cabinet is meeting Thursday to discuss new restrictions necessary to deal with the alarming rise in COVID-19 variant cases that are putting immense pressure on hospitals.
Solicitor General Sylvia Jones would not say what measures the cabinet would consider or if a curfew - similar to the one enforced in Montreal - would be among them.
``Premier Ford has said from the very beginning of this pandemic, that all options are on the table,'' Jones said. ``And that continues to be our philosophy as a cabinet and a caucus.''
Jones, however, acknowledged the challenges a curfew would present in Ontario, pointing to the anti-curfew protests in Quebec.
"I think the Montreal riots speak to the challenge of both enforcing, and people's willingness to do a curfew,'' she said.
The cabinet meeting comes as Ontario reported a record 4,736 new cases of COVID-19 today and 29 more deaths linked to the virus.
