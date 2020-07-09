Ontario cannabis stores disappointed
Ontario's private cannabis stores say they're disappointed that they'll have to give up offering delivery and curbside pickup next week.
A temporary emergency order issued by the Ontario government during the COVID-19 pandemic allowed both services to begin in April.
But orders that allowed delivery and curbside pickup are not being extended past July 15th.
The Ontario Chamber of Commerce and its Ontario Cannabis Policy Council say the move will further reduce consumer access to the legal cannabis market.
