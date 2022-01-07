Ontario changes isolation advice, but it's hard to follow if you don't have rapid tests

Ontarians with COVID-19 symptoms can leave isolation sooner than the required five days if two rapid antigen tests come back negative.

But the tests aren't available to the general population because of a supply crunch and ongoing virus surge.

Nonetheless, officials say people can resume their regular activities if they receive two negative rapid test results separated by 24 to 48 hours and if their symptoms improve for 24 hours.

Rapid tests are being reserved in Ontario for test-to-work plans so people can resume work sooner after an exposure, regular testing of workers in high-risk jobs and for people with symptoms who aren't eligible for PCR tests.

