Ontario changes rules for weddings and funerals in Grey-Lockdown level as of Mon. March 15th

Planning a wedding soon?

You may want to keep an eye on the government's recent changes to areas in the Grey-Lockdown level of the government's reopening framework.

As of Monday March 15th, Ontario is also adjusting capacity limits for weddings, funerals, and religious services, rites or ceremonies held in regions currently in the Grey-Lockdown level.

Those events will be permitted to allow for up to 15 per cent total occupancy indoors, or up to 50 people outdoors.

The old rules allowed for 10 people indoors, and 10 people outdoors.