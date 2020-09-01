Ontario child care centres no longer required to cap number of children

Ontario child care centres are no longer required to cap the number of children in a cohort to 15.

The requirement was lifted today allowing centres to increase capacity back to pre-pandemic numbers.

Only about half of Ontario's child care centres have reopened, with one advocate linking the issue to staffing problems and the overall back-to-school plan by the provincial government.

Daycares were first allowed to reopen starting June 12th.

Carolyn Ferns, policy coordinator with the Ontario Coalition for Better Child Care, said one of the major problems is being unable to staff programs adequately.

She also says a lack of financial support through much of the summer is another reason.

Ferns says the Ontario government put out a very weak plan for child care and it's starting to show.

You can see more on the government's guidelines for child care and early years centres by clicking here.

(with files from Newstalk 1010 CFRB)