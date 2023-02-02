Ontario cities urge residents to report coyote dens near homes during mating season
Several cities in Ontario are urging residents to report coyote dens near residential areas and be wary of the animals as mating season for the canines is underway.
The City of Toronto says coyotes may currently be more active and visible as they search for a potential mate and it is warning residents to keep their distance.
It says it received 252 reports of coyote sightings this January.
Burlington, west of Toronto, recorded seven unprovoked coyote attacks on humans last year and says residents should report sightings and dens near homes to the city.
Mississauga, Ont., has a similar message for residents and, like other cities, is urging people not to feed the animals.
Colleen St. Clair, a biological sciences professor at the University of Alberta, says coyotes, especially males, are quite mobile at this time of year as they search for mates.
The Drive with Walter Sendzik - Erica Williams, Winner of Niagara College’s Ontario Premier’s Award in November
Premier’s Award winning alumna, Erica Williams (who is a St. Catharines resident) will be at our DJP campus tomorrow for an initiative to support her non-profit, Erica’s Embrace
The College’s culinary pop-ups on Thursday will donate proceeds to Erica’s Embrace and Erica plans to attend the pop-ups at NC to help spread the word about Erica’s Embrace.
Through Erica’s Embrace, she and her team gather and distribute Black hair care and beauty products to women’s shelters across Southwestern Ontario. It is the only known service of this kind in the area. Her team has also expanded to Black advocacy within the Niagara region
Erica won the College’s Ontario Premier’s Award in November (one of 7 winners/ Ontario College graduates) and launched Erica’s Embrace soon after graduating from NC’s Social
-
The Drive with Walter Sendzik - Mendelt Hoesktra, Founder of Momentum Choir
Celebrating 15 years of Momentum Choir