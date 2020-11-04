Ontario colleges host virtual fair

Ontario colleges are hosting a virtual fair today to try and reach prospective students.

Described by Niagara College as '...the The Sims but better' the fair will be held in an interactive environment where participants can move around using their own personal avatar and use 3D audio technology or text chat.

In all, 24 colleges will have a booth set up in the virtual space.

Niagara College will have more than 80 staff members participating to answer questions about courses, unique programs, how to apply, and campus life.

Visit the Ontario College Virtual Fair website for registration information.