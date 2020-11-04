Ontario colleges host virtual fair
Ontario colleges are hosting a virtual fair today to try and reach prospective students.
Described by Niagara College as '...the The Sims but better' the fair will be held in an interactive environment where participants can move around using their own personal avatar and use 3D audio technology or text chat.
In all, 24 colleges will have a booth set up in the virtual space.
Niagara College will have more than 80 staff members participating to answer questions about courses, unique programs, how to apply, and campus life.
Visit the Ontario College Virtual Fair website for registration information.
-
U.S Election Still Up in the AirTom McConnell Speaks with Prof. Mathew Lebo - Chair of Western University’s Department of Political Science regarding U.S election up in the air
-
Boys and Girls Club of Niagara Celebrating 60th AnniversaryMatt Holmes Speaks with JoAnne Turner - Executive Director Boys and Girls Club of Niagara regarding club's 60th anniversary
-
Markets Uncertain as U.S Election UndecidedMatt Holmes Speaks with Marvin Ryder - Associate Professor DeGroote School of Business McMaster University regarding market uncertainty with U.S election undecided