Ontario committing $1.4B to affordable housing, including new rent supplement

Ontario has reached an agreement with the federal government to help it introduce a new housing benefit next spring.

The deal is the first of what the federal government hopes will be 13 funding agreements for the new rent supplement for low-income households.

The joint funding agreement is worth $1.4 billion and has been tailored to Ontario's needs.

The benefit will go to families who are already on, or eligible to join, wait lists for social housing units, as well as those already living in community housing.