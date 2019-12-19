Ontario committing $1.4B to affordable housing, including new rent supplement
Ontario has reached an agreement with the federal government to help it introduce a new housing benefit next spring.
The deal is the first of what the federal government hopes will be 13 funding agreements for the new rent supplement for low-income households.
The joint funding agreement is worth $1.4 billion and has been tailored to Ontario's needs.
The benefit will go to families who are already on, or eligible to join, wait lists for social housing units, as well as those already living in community housing.
-
Bill Steele - Port Colborne Mayor
Matt talks with Mayor Bill Steele about the aftermath of the Halloween wind storm. Canadian Niagara Power says it will be investing millions to help stabilize hydro service in Port Colborne. However local ratepayers could see a hike in their hydro bill to help facilitate the work.
-
IceDogs Update
Matt's joined by DJ for our Weekly IceDogs update.
-
Kim Viney - Niagara Parks
Matt talks with Kim Viney, Senior Director of Business Development with Niagara Parks about winter activities taking place at the Whirlpool Golf Course. For the first time ever the courses clubhouse will be transformed into the Great Canadian Winter Lodge. It will offer snowshoe rentals, winter trail access and a specially crafted menu with comfort foods and drinks on weekends starting December 28th all the way to March 29th.