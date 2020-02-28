Ontario confirms 7th coronavirus case
Another case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Ontario.
The case marks Canada's 14th confirmed case, with the other seven in British Columbia, and Quebec announced its first presumptive positive case yesterday.
Dr. David Williams, the chief medical officer of health, says the newest patient is a man in his 50s who had travelled to Iran.
The man arrived in Toronto on Tuesday and went to the ER at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre the next day.
Williams says proper protocol went into place at the hospital and the man was isolated as he was tested.
The man was sent home the same day to recover and has been in self-isolation since then.
