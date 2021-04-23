Ontario Confirms First Case of Rare AstraZeneca-linked Blood Clotting 

Ontario has reported its first confirmed case of vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia (VITT) in a patient after receiving the AstraZeneca/COVISHIELD vaccine.

Officials say the case is a man in his 60's, who had received his first dose of AstraZeneca.

"We have confirmed the first case of the rare blood clotting condition known as vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia (VITT) in Ontario. The patient is a male in his 60s who had received his first dose of the AstraZeneca/COVISHIELD vaccine. The patient has received treatment and is recovering at home. Additional details will not be publicly released to protect the patient's privacy."

Officials say serious reactions remain extremely rare.

This case marks the fourth case of VITT out of more than 1.1 million doses of the AstraZeneca/COVISHIELD vaccine that have been administered in Canada to date.

Ontario will continue to offer the AstraZeneca vaccine to individuals aged 40 years and over at the time of vaccination or any time in 2021.

None of the blood clot cases in Canada have been fatal.

Health officials still deem the benefits of the vaccine to far outweigh any risks.