Ontario confirms three more cases of contagious new strain of COVID-19
Ontario has confirmed three more cases of a contagious new strain of COVID-19 first discovered in the United Kingdom.
Health officials say the three new cases are either linked to travel or a close contact of someone who has travelled.
Ontario's associate chief medical officer of health, Dr. Barbara Yaffe, says two of the cases -- one in Toronto and one in nearby York Region -- had recently travelled to the U.K.
She says the third case is a close contact of someone who recently travelled to Dubai.
The province now has a total of six confirmed cases of the new strain.
The first known cases were logged last month in a couple from Durham Region who had also come in contact with someone returning from the U.K.
