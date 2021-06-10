Ontario considering adding more High Occupancy Toll lanes

Ontario is considering adding more High Occupancy Toll lanes to the 403 and the 410.

The lanes are similar to High Occupancy Vehicle lanes, but instead drivers travelling alone can pay a fine to use them.

New HOT lanes would be added for January of next year from Eglinton Avene to Clark Boulevard in Mississauga/Brampton, from the 406/403 interchange to the 401 in Mississauga, and from Trafalgar in Oakville to Guleph Line in Burlington.

Feedback is being collected through the province's Regulatory Registry until July 26th.

Provincial officials say 500 new $180 HOT lane permits will be available in November, bringing the total number of available permits to 1,350 for each three-month term.

The HOT lane pilot project began in 2016, designating existing HOV lanes as HOT lanes between Trafalgar Road in Oakville and Guleph Line in Burlington.